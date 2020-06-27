Sushant Singh Rajput has left everyone for heavenly abode. However, his family wants to continue his legacy and support young talents through a foundation. Recently, a statement has been issued by his family stating that they have decided to support young talents in areas close to his heart — cinema, science and sports.

The statement reads, “Good bye Sushant! The world’s Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars.”

“We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled,” the family added.

The family has said that the actor “truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans” and hence it will set up a foundation in his name. His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial which will have his personal memorabilia and belongings including thousands of his books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers.

“From now on, we intend to maintain his lnstagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive,” the family said. An email ID – [email protected] has also been shared for any enquiries regarding the foundation.

According to reports, the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment on Sunday morning and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging. Recently, Sushant’s family has organised a prayer meet for him at their Rajiv Nagar residence in Patna.