It’s already been a week since Sushant Singh Rajput left us for his heavenly abode. According to reports, the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment on Sunday morning and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging. Now, Sushant’s family has organised a prayer meet for him at their Rajiv Nagar residence in Patna. In pictures and videos doing the rounds online, a framed photograph of the late actor is seen adorned with flowers.

His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium a day later, after his demise. The funeral was attended by his family, who travelled from Patna, and a bunch of friends from the film and television industry. His ashes were immersed in the Ganga river on June 18 by his father K K Singh, his two sisters and other family members.

Sushant’s death has sparked severe criticism of the film industry, many of whom declared themselves shattered. Very few of those who posted actually attended the actor’s funeral, and not a single A-lister was among them. Sanjay Nirupam was at the funeral, as were actors Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Vivek Oberoi, and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor who gave Sushant Singh Rajput his break in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police is conducting an investigation into the suicide of the late actor. On Thursday morning, Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty went to the Bandra police station to record her statement. On Wednesday, police recorded the statement of Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who was also close to Rajput.

The police is also probing the angle of professional rivalry and has received a copy of the contract signed by Sushant from Yash Raj Films. Mumbai’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe confirmed to ANI that the investigating officer has received a copy of the contract from Yash Raj Films.

Sushant initially began his career in the television industry and gradually climbed up the ladder. He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che.

However, his popularity reached its heights when he was roped in for the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the popular Indian skipper. Sushant’s last performance was in Dil Bechara which is yet to be released.