Sushant Singh Rajput left us for his heavenly abode on Sunday. The 34-years old actor had reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. But before all this, he had a list of 50 dreams that he wanted to fulfil in his life.

Last year in September, Kedarnath actor took to his Instagram handle to share a list of handwritten notes mentioning his 50 dreams.

From learning to fly a plane, playing a cricket match left-handed, travelling through Europe by train to sending 100 kids for workshops in ISRO/NASA, the actor’s list was a combination of personal goals and an indication of his giving nature.

Sushant also wanted to help train women in self-defence, learn yoga, teach children how to dance, play chess with a champion and own a Lamborghini.

This list of 50 dreams have been surfacing on the internet since the news of his death broke on Sunday.

Not just this, Sushant also wanted to learn guitar, understand Polynesian astronomy, do active volcano photography, and help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s team shared a message for his fans: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”