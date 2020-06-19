Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left everyone in a state of shock and grief. Since he left us for his heavenly abode, various stories have been surfacing on the internet. Some of them have triggered a never ending debate on nepotism as well. His fans, in every way, are sharing memories of him and cherishing the good moments Sushant has given. Recently, news have been surfacing on the internet stating that the late actor had reportedly cleared the dues of his staff before he took this drastic step.

According to a report in Times Now, the Mumbai Police said he even told the staff that he will not be able to pay them any further. The actor’s staff, however, were grateful about getting their salaries during the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the actor did more than enough by paying them so far.

“Aap ne humein itna sambhala hai, aagey hum kuch na kuch kar lenge,” his staff had replied to him.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police is conducting an investigation in the suicide of the late actor. On Thursday morning, Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty went to the Bandra police station to record her statement. On Wednesday, police recorded the statement of Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who was also close to Rajput.

According to reports, the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment on Sunday morning and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging.

His father KK Singh reportedly told the police that he and other family members didn’t know that the actor had depression, but knew he would often feel low.

So far, the police have recorded statements of more than 10 people, including the actor’s family members.