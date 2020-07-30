In a latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, his close friend and actress Ankita Lokhande has shared details of her conversation with the late actor, who was allegedly being harassed by Rhea Chakraborty.

According to reports surfacing on the internet, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Ankita Lokhande has reportedly shared details from her chats with the Bihar Police.

According to ABP, Ankita also revealed that she had a word with Sushant Singh Rajput during the shoot of Manikarnika and the late actor had a long emotional chat with her in which he opened up about breaking up with Rhea.

However, there is no confirmation yet from the actress about sharing details of her chats with the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Ankita also shared a post on her Instagram account which read ‘Truth Wins’ and this post by the actress led to many people and fans believing that the actress is reportedly supportive of the late actor’s family taking the case forward with the Bihar Police.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Jul 28, 2020 at 11:53pm PDT

On Tuesday, the family of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly filed an FIR in Patna. This FIR accuses actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the late actor’s suicide.

Reports also state that Rhea Chakraborty has filed for anticipatory bail after the news came to light that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family had filed a FIR against her. On Wednesday, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed that the actress has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to Mumbai.

An ANI tweet read, “Petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in #SushantSinghRajput’s death to Mumbai: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer. An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father against Rhea in Bihar yesterday.”