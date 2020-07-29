Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has opened the box of some unanswered questions. The young actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances.

Since then, there have been speculations about a foul play in the case. While his fans have been demanding a CBI probe into the case, the Mumbai Police, which has been investigating the case, summoned some of the A-listed people of Bollywood including Mahesh Bhatt.

But, on Tuesday, his case seems to have taken a different route. According to the latest development, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR against the late actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna.

It is reported that Sushant’s father had made explosive statements against Rhea Chakraborty, a close friend of the actor, in Bihar’s Patna on Tuesday. As per the reports, the family has accused the actress of abetment to suicide, financial exploitation, breaching Sushant’s trust and much more.

Sushant was suffering from depression and the family alleged that his mental condition was normal before getting into a relationship with Rhea.

And while this new update in the case has been making the headlines, netizens have attacked Rhea and are slamming her for her alleged role in the case.

Meanwhile, many people including Rhea had demanded a CBI enquiry in the case.

Taking it to Twitter, Chakraborthy had tagged Home Minister Amit Shah to make the request.

“Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry,” she said in her post.

She had also penned an emotional note on the actor’s death nearly after one month of his death.

Rhea was present at the time of his funeral and had also recorded her statement at the Bandra police station a few times.