Sushant Singh Rajput’s cremation was held at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle around 5 pm amidst the novel Coronavirus scare. Sushant’s body was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment on Sunday morning and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains were brought from the Cooper hospital, Mumbai in the afternoon today.

After Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, who had shared the screen with Sushant in Raabta, also arrived with filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra for the actor’s funeral. Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che! director Abhishek Kapoor, his Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil co-star Krystle D’Souza and Chhichhore co-star Varun Sharma arrived for the last rites of the actor in Mumbai at the Vile Parle crematorium. Sushant’s Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin also arrived for the last rites. Everyone bid a teary farewell to the actor.

His father and family members flew down to Mumbai today.

This morning, the police also questioned Sushant’s friends Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Shetty to assess the late actor’s mental state. Sushant’s sister told the police that the actor was not keeping well for the past few days, but they never expected that he would take such an extreme step.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s team shared a statement, which read, “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”