Actor Suniel Shetty, whose fans adore him for his fitness and healthy lifestyle, uploaded an old picture on Friday where he is seen flexing muscles.

In the picture, a young Suniel poses in a sleevless jacket, showing off his well-built biceps. The actor’s caption received wide response from many of his 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

“‘Bicep dikhane ke liye kuch bhi karega’ days (days of doing anything to flaunt biceps),” the actor wrote, with a bicep emoji.

Suniel is quite regular in giving fans fitness and style goals with social media photoshoots.

The actor was recently seen in Sanjay Gupta’ s film “Mumbai Saga”. The film, which had a theatrical release, starred John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal, Prateik Babbar and Mahesh Manjrekar.