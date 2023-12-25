Suniel and Mana Shetty celebrate 41 years of love

Celebrating an impressive 41 years of wedded bliss, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and his beloved wife Mana Shetty marked their wedding anniversary on December 25. The dashing actor took to Instagram to express his heartfelt emotions, sharing a candid snapshot of the couple basking in the warm glow of the golden hour on a cozy couch. Alongside the enchanting image, Suniel penned a sweet note dedicated to his life partner, declaring, “Happy happy anniversary wifey. Locked, knotted, tangled, and tied to each other for 41 years now. You will forever be my always!!”

Adding a touch of familial warmth to the celebrations, the couple’s daughter, Athiya Shetty, poured affection on her parents through her Instagram stories. Athiya treated her followers to two endearing unseen photographs capturing the essence of her parents’ enduring love. The initial snapshot showcased Suniel enveloping Mana in a loving embrace, the duo reveling in shared laughter. Accompanying this image was Athiya’s heartfelt caption, “Happy anniversary to my definition of love, trust, and friendship.”

The subsequent monochromatic picture transported viewers back in time, offering a glimpse into the couple’s engagement ceremony nearly four decades ago. Athiya adorned the image with a delicate white heart emoji, sharing this cherished moment from her parents’ past with the world. The duo’s journey to marital bliss was far from conventional, marked by a nine-year courtship. Facing opposition from their parents, the couple, undeterred by societal norms, took charge of their destiny and orchestrated their own proposal.

Suniel and Mana Shetty’s enduring love story serves as a testament to commitment, resilience, and the triumph of love over adversities. As the couple revels in their 41st anniversary, they continue to inspire with their unwavering bond, proving that true love indeed conquers all obstacles. Here’s to Suniel and Mana Shetty – a couple whose journey is a beacon of love in the vast ocean of showbiz relationships.