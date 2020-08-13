Actress Janhvi Kapoor remembered her late mother and veteran actress Sridevi on the occasion of her 56th birth anniversary. The Gunjan Saxena actress keeps on sharing pictures of her mother on her social media handle. This time is no different.

The actress shared a priceless memory of her mother. She took to her Instagram handle to share a photograph of herself with Sridevi on her profile to mark the Mr India actress’ 56th birth anniversary.

Janhvi’s post is a throwback picture of the mother-daughter duo smiling together for the shutterbugs. Janhvi summed up the entire essence of the picture in these four words: “I love you, Mamma.” Sridevi, who was often addressed as Bollywood’s “first female superstar,” died in Dubai in 2018, where she attended a family wedding.

View this post on Instagram I love you mumma A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 12, 2020 at 11:36pm PDT

Her last on screen appearance was in the 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The segment featuring Sridevi was shot before her death.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor recently starred in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which released on OTT on August 12.

The film has managed to garner a lot of positive response from the critics. The actress’ line-up of films includes Karan Johar’s period drama Takht, horror comedy Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.