Bollywood star Sonu Sood on Tuesday tweeted in support of students in Goa who are demanding postponement of Class X and XII exams in the wake of the steep spike in Covid-19 related cases.

“When all over the country the exams are postponed there is no way it should be held in Goa and other states, I request @EduMinOfIndia to kindly requests the remaining states not to put lives of all these students at risk. We have a bigger battle to fight now. #postponeexams2021,” Sood tweeted on Tuesday, after a student, Shreyash Desai, tweeted to him urging the actor to take up the issue with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“Sonu sir please talk to GOA cm and postpone the 12th GOA board exams, it starts on 24th April 2021. Corona is out of control here in GOA. It got its highest single day cases on 17th April. Please please please very urgent,” Desai wrote in his tweet to Sood.

The National Students Union of India in Goa, which has been demanding the postponement of the exams, has thanked Sood for his gesture.

“Thank you to my dear friend @SonuSood for extending his support to our movement demanding to postpone exams. #postponeexams2021,” state NSUI president Ahraz Mulla said in a tweet.

In all, 43,547 students in Goa are qualified to appear for Class X and XII exams which will begin from May 13 and April 25, respectively.