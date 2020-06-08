Actor Sonu Sood has emerged as a messiah for the poor migrants who have been affected by the lockdown. He helped thousands of migrant workers to travel back to their native places amid nationwide lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus.

Now, the actor has turned into a relationship expert for a couple who fought and seeks Sonu’s help. It all started when a couple, apparently on the verge of divorce, approached him.

A user took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “SonuSood dear sir I m in Assam Guwhati Want to go haryana rewari my own town no work after lockdown suffering with so many issue even fighting with wife now both decide to take divorce pls mange and send me from Guwhati to Delhi I would be thankful for whole life (sic).”

Responding to him, Sonu wrote, “Hey.. pls don’t fight Don’t let the tough times affect this precious bond. I promise to take u both out for dinner and will speak to you Tom on a video call too. But only if u promise to stay together.”

Hey.. pls don’t fight🙏 Don’t let the tough times affect this precious bond. I promise to take u both out for dinner and will speak to you Tom on a video call too. But only if u promise to stay together ❤️❣️ https://t.co/UgjPD1wLrI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 6, 2020



Amid his busy schedule, Sonu always makes sure to reply extensively to tweets as people are also approaching him through social media for help to get them back to their native places.

According to reports, Sonu has already helped over 21,000 migrants get back to their native places.

Meanwhile, Sonu also announced that he and his team have provided food and rehabilitation to 28,000 people living close to the coastal lines when Cyclone Nisarga made its way to Mumbai.