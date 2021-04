Actor Sonu Sood feels the Covid preventive vaccine should be available to the needy for free, and there should be a cap on pricing.

“Every needy should get vaccine for free. Very important to put a cap on the pricing. Corporates and individuals who can afford should come forward to help everyone get vaccinated. Let’s do business some other time,” Sonu Sood tweeted on Wednesday.

Sonu’s tweet came in reaction to a news piece that said that states will get the Covishield vaccine at Rs 400 per dose, private hospitals at Rs 600 and centre at Rs 150.

Meanwhile, the Union Government on Wednesday said there are more than 21.57 lakh active Covid cases in the country, which is double the maximum number of active cases India had last year.