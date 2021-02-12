Actress Sonakshi Sinha feels nature itself can be a cool filter, and shared a picture to prove her point.

On Thursday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram to share a sun-kissed picture of herself, writing: “Nature needs no filters but can be a cool filter.”

In the image, the actress is seen posing in the daylight by some red flowers, with the shadow of the flowers falling on her face.

Earlier this week, Sonakshi extended support to the ongoing farmers’ protest. Sonakshi posted a poem on Instagram, which she has recited and dedicated to the hands that feed us.

The Hindi poem is titled “Kyun” (Why)

“Nazarein milake khud se poochho- kyun? A tribute to the hands that feed us… a beautiful poem written by @varadbhatnagar. Shot and conceptualized by @gursanjam.s.puri and narrated by me. #farmersprotest,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

The Hindi poem “Kyun” tries to explore the reasons behind why farmers have left the fields and taken to the streets, and why the protesters are being tagged as rioters.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for her next release, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.