Actor Sidharth Malhotra returned to a film set in the city after a couple of months on Monday, and will resume the shoot of his upcoming film “Thank God” in July.

“It’s been a long wait and I have been looking forward to getting back to the hustle-bustle of film shoots. Elated to shoot again and see the happy and creative flow of energy that was truly missed,” Sidharth said.

The actor’s outdoor schedule before this saw him visit Lucknow for the shoot of “Mission Majnu”. He is currently also gearing up for the release of his war action drama “Shershaah”.