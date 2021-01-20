Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Tuesday posted a video enjoying a song, which he hilariously feels can cause trouble.

Siddhant posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen soaking in the sun and listening to the track “Tu menu Chad Jana”.

“Single ho ya Double…ye gaana karega Trouble (Be it a single or a double… this song will cause Trouble),” he wrote as the caption.

On screen, Siddhant will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He also has “Bhoot Police” and “Bunty Aur Babli 2” in his kitty.