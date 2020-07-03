Actress Shruti Haasan has never been a fan of salons, but now she wants to visit one.

Making a moustache with her hair in a new photo she posted, she wrote on social media: “Time to go to ladies beauty parlour maybe? funny thing — I never liked going to the salon at all really, but since I can’t go now? Of course I want to.”

On the work front, her film “Yaara” will be arriving on an OTT platform soon.

“Get ready to witness an epic tale of a friendship that will fight all the odds & break all the rules. But will it pass the ultimate test of time? Catch #Yaara on @zee5premium #ComingSoon,” she shared on social media.

The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial is a Bollywood remake of the French film “Gang Story”. The story of the film is set in North India, and is about the rise and fall of a group of four friends operating along the Nepal-India border.

“Yaara” also features Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Mishra.