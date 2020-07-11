Kangana Ranaut, who has been making headlines for all the right reasons even in these tough times, has now resumed her work. The actress has already started prepping for her next film titled Dhaakad. She has given a glimpse of the same on her social media account.

Taking it to her official Twitter handle, the actress shared pictures of her virtual script reading session for her upcoming action film, Dhaakad. She was seen videoconferencing with director Razneesh Ghai, writer Ritesh Shah and producer Sohail Maklai.

Alongside the pictures, her team wrote, “It’s a virtual script reading session for #KanganaRanaut, @RazyGhai, @writish and @SohailMaklai as they start preparing for #Dhaakad. #LockdownScriptSessions (sic).”

Dhaakad, touted to be a high-octane action drama, saw Kangana firing a machine gun in the teaser. In an earlier statement, she said that the film will be a ‘turning point’ for Indian cinema, as it is a ‘one-of-a-kind female-led action film’ being made on a lavish scale.

Director Razneesh spoke about the film and Kangana. “Being an army kid myself, I’ve always wanted to start off with an action film. This is a great time for a film of this genre and I’m looking to push the boundaries on this project with my visual style. I respect Kangana as an actor and we’re excited to make a memorable film.”

In March, Dhaakad was at the centre of a controversy, when filmmaker Ahmed Khan said in an interview that Ahmed reportedly said that female led action films do not work and claimed that Dhaakad had been stalled following Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. He said that due to its failure, Dhaakad was shelved.

Responding to Ahmed’s comments, Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel called him an “atrocious filmmaker”. She also shared that Ahmed had called Kangana and even apologised to her over his remarks.

Not only this, the director has issued a statement rubbishing Ahmed’s claim and said he is thinking of sending him a legal notice.

The makers are looking to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate action sequences.

A one of a kind female-led action film is being helmed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Sohel Maklai Productions, Asylum Films and Qyuki Digital Media.