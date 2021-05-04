Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram on Monday to share a motivating message for her fans.

She posted a picture that shows her meditating in the mountains, with the text: “Overthinking will destroy your happiness and your mood. It’ll make everything worse than it actually is. Take a deep breath, exhale and have faith. What’s meant to be, will be.”

In the caption, she wrote about how we must try to help those who we can. She also spoke about the importance of believing that the situation will get better with time.

“We’re all reading about the actual situation around us and it is absolutely devastating. This news plays on the mind all the time and leads the mind to very dark places. But then, there are posts and news about complete strangers helping people desperately in need of help. People who are cooking meals for COVID patients living alone, volunteers driving down to people needing medical assistance, and doctors providing information and guidance via online sessions. So reassuring! If we can do something for someone, we definitely must! But if not, don’t panic excessively. Tune out for a little while, inhale deeply, and believe that it will get better from here. Live in the NOW. Together, we WILL overcome this. We will walk through this time towards a better tomorrow. Faith and hope are what we need right now,” she wrote.

The actress will be seen in “Hungama 2”, the sequel of 2003 film “Hungama”. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhas. Shilpa will also be seen in the film “Nikamma”, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.