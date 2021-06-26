Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared some Friday wisdom on social media along with a stunning video featuring her in a bright yellow ensemble.

Shilpa posted a boomerang video on Instagram that shows her twirling in a layered yellow floor-sweeping dress. She paired it with an emerald neck piece.

“We all need a little bit of fire to keep us going,” she wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, the actress’ family recovered from Covid 19 recently and she resumed her position as a judge on the reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”.

She is also set to return to the big screen for the first time in 17 years with the films “Nikamma” and “Hungama 2”.