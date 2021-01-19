Actor Sharad Kelkar has taken up the role of a narrator for the upcoming animated series, The Legend Of Hanuman.

“Most of us have grown up either listening to tales of Lord Hanuman or watching it on television. Interestingly, we know little about his formative years. ‘The legend Of Hanuman’ is a visually rich tale of the god who forgot who he was, and believed he was just a ‘vaanara’,” Sharad said.

“As a sootradhar, it’s my privilege to lend my voice in a way that ties that story together; it’s been a truly unique experience. I think this story will inspire people to believe that true measure of a being is not defined by power, but from faith, courage and compassion,” he added.

The series will bring forward the life and journey of Lord Hanuman, and chronicle the war between the forces of good and evil.

The mythological animation series has been directed by Jeevan J. Kang and Navin John, with lead writers Sharad Devarajan, Sarwat Chaddha, Ashwin Pande and Arshad Syed.

The 13-episode series will release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on January 29 in seven languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada.

“For the first time, the grandeur of the epic world of Hanuman and the mythical beings of Gods, demons, forest creatures, spirits and anthropomorphic clans, will be visualised through high quality animation, creating an animated event that we hope will transcend ages and speak to all generations who have held this hero in our hearts,” said Sharad Devarajan, co-founder at Graphic India, producers of the show.