The recent years have been special for actor Sharad Kelkar, who delivered back to back hit performances in projects like The Family Man, Rangbaaz Phirse, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Laxmii. Sharad feels fortune has been on his side lately.

“I think luck is in my favour right now. Many people won’t admit it, but luck plays an important role in the actors’ lives. Our destiny changes every Friday. My luck is changing. I am glad that the industry has accepted me and now giving me chances to prove myself,” Sharad said.

According to him, it was his”non-greedy” attitude that helped him to bag good roles.

“To be honest, I have never kept myself restricted to any specific category. I was not greedy to do only hero-centric roles. TV mein hero kiya ye zaruri thodi na tha ki film mein bhi hero ka role hi play karna hai (I had played the role of the hero on TV shows but that does not mean I had to play the hero in films as well). A good actor is one who challenges himself and plays all kinds of roles with utmost dedication,” said Sharad, who made his acting debut with the Doordarshan show ‘Aakrosh’.

Before getting into acting, Sharad used to be a gym instructor. He had even tried modelling. Walking down memory lane, he recalled receiving his first paycheque in showbiz.

“When I came to Bombay, I got the offer to walk the ramp, and for that, I had received Rs 5,000. Speaking of my first paycheque for a shoot, it was of Rs 15,000 for a promo shoot for one of the top TV channels,” Sharad recalled.