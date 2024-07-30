Shah Rukh Khan rushed to US for urgent eye surgery

Netizens’ beloved Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, is flying to the US for urgent eye surgery. This news comes after the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor was hospitalized in May following a heat stroke while attending an IPL game in Ahmedabad.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Khan requires immediate treatment after a procedure in Mumbai did not go as planned. A source disclosed, “Shah Rukh Khan went to a Mumbai hospital on Monday, July 29, for eye treatment. The treatment didn’t go as expected, so SRK is now being rushed to the USA to address the issue.” The source did not provide details about the initial treatment or what went wrong.

Previously, the ‘Jawaan’ actor and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner was in Ahmedabad for an IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium. The following day, he was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad due to severe dehydration. After recovering, Khan attended the IPL final, where his team, KKR, won the championship by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets.

Advertisement

At that time, Shah Rukh Khan’s close friend and KKR co-owner, actress Juhi Chawla, shared a health update, reassuring fans that Khan was improving. Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta visited Khan at the hospital, along with Khan’s wife, interior designer Gauri Khan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is set to receive the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival, scheduled from August 7 to 17. On the acting front, Khan has had a stellar year with three consecutive hits—‘Pathaan,’ ‘Jawaan,’ and his latest project, ‘Dunki,’ where he starred alongside Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Next, he will headline Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King,’ which will feature Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist and his daughter, Suhana, in a role.