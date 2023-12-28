Shabana Azmi remembers Farooq Shaikh on his death anniversary

In a poignant tribute marking the solemn anniversary of Farooq Shaikh’s untimely departure, the venerable Shabana Azmi poured her emotions onto paper, crafting a heart-wrenching note that traversed the corridors of time to revisit the duo’s last theatrical collaboration. Today, on December 28, the world remembers the charismatic actor who left an indelible mark on the Indian cinematic landscape, and Shabana Azmi, a longtime friend and collaborator, took to her Instagram realm to share a cherished memory.

The actress, an epitome of grace and talent, posted a tender snapshot capturing the essence of Farooq Shaikh. The accompanying words, a delicate symphony of nostalgia, recounted their final joint venture—a theatrical masterpiece titled “Tumhari Amrita.” The last curtain call for this profound play unfolded against the backdrop of the iconic Taj Mahal almost a decade ago. Shabana Azmi, reminiscing about that fateful day, revealed her conversation with Farooq, where they marveled at the impossibility of finding a venue as majestic as the Taj for their performances.

Little did they know that fate had woven an unforeseen twist into the fabric of their artistic journey. In her note, Shabana Azmi quoted Farooq Shaikh’s spirited response to the idea of concluding their legendary play. “Why should we pull the curtains on Tumhari Amrita. We will do it for another 22 years!” Yet, destiny had other plans, and merely 14 days later, Farooq Shaikh departed this world. He left behind a void that echoed with 40 years of deep camaraderie.

Expressing the loss she feels, Shabana Azmi confessed that the role of Amrita could never be reprised without her Zulfi. It is a poignant reference to Farooq Shaikh’s endearing nickname. The note encapsulated the profound grief of losing a cherished friend and artistic collaborator.

The duo’s cinematic journey had woven a rich tapestry. They had films like “Ek Pal” and “Anjuman” etching their names in the annals of Indian cinema. The post on Shabana Azmi’s Instagram became a virtual space for collective mourning. Fans and admirers flooded the comments section with heartfelt tributes and shared memories of the iconic actor.

As the world commemorates the death anniversary of Farooq Shaikh, Shabana Azmi’s poignant note stands as a testament to the enduring impact of their friendship and artistic collaborations, a poignant ode to a departed soul who continues to reside in the hearts of those he touched.