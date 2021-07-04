Bollywood couple Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are seen twinning in red polka dot shirts in a throwback picture. Azmi shared the image, taken at a party, on Saturday.

“Could you guess that the theme for the party was polka dots? Throwback picture,” wrote the actress on the Instagram post.

In the picture, Azmi is seen in a red polka dot shirt and red skirt worn with a denim jacket, while Akhtar wears a similar shirt with white lowers and a white hat. The two are seen standing with a friend in the middle.

Soon after the post, comments started pouring in from her friends and fans.

Actress Rasika Dugal commented with heart and smiley emojis.