Veteran actress Shabana Azmi took to social media on Thursday evening to complain against fraudsters who cheated her using the name of an online alcohol shop in the city.

“Finally traced the owners of @living_liquidz & it turns out that the people who cheated me are fraudsters who have nothing to do with Living Liquidz! I urge @mumbaipolice and @cybercrime to take action to stop these crooks from using names of legitimate businesses & scamming us,” Shabana Azmi tweeted, tagging Mumbai Police.

It all started after the actress tweeted earlier in the day alleging she had been cheated by an alcohol shop, which received online payment from her, didn’t deliver the goods and stopped taking her calls.

“BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didnt turn up they stopped picking up my calls! I paid Account no.91917198****. IFSC- PYTM0123***

Name living liquidz. Paytm payment bank,” Azmi tweeted on Thursday morning.

Commenting on her tweets, netizens suggested the actress to place order using the shop’s app and make the payment after delivery.