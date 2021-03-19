Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently under quarantine at home.

Kaushik, 64, took to Twitter to share his health update with netizens and requested everyone who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.

“Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks,” Satish Kaushik shared on Twitter.

Friends, industry colleagues and social media followers commented on his post wishing him a speedy recovery.

“Dearest @satishkaushik2 !! Please take care. I am sure in this quarantine period a great script will emerge. This pause in your hectic life as an actor/producer/director will rejuvenate you. Love and prayers always,” commented Anupam Kher.

“Take care Satishji and get well soon.. wishing u a speedy recovery,” wrote Hiten Tejwani.

“Take Care Satish Ji… Get well soon,” commented Anup Soni.

Satish Kaushik’s latest directorial was the film “Kaagaz”, starring Pankaj Tripathi. The film, inspired by real events, released in January.