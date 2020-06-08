Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan spent time on Sunday practising yoga together.

Ibrahim took to Instagram to share a photograph of the siblings striking a yoga pose.

The two are seen sitting on a yoga mat with their hands up, as their pet dog looks on.

He captioned the image: “Sunday yoga”.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s children keep fans entertained on social media with her regular post from their childhood and a regular stock of banter.

View this post on Instagram Sunday Yoga A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on Jun 7, 2020 at 11:47am PDT



Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, was last seen on screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal with actor Kartik Aaryan, has a motley of films lined up.

She will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No 1. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Sara will also share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re.