Sara Ali Khan is among those top-notch actresses who have carved a niche for herself in the industry. The actress, with just a handful of movies, has managed to garner a lot of public attention. In no time, she has become everyone’s favourite and is making waves with her impeccable acting skills. Amidst lockdown, the actress is staying with her mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and their dog Fuffy and is making most of her time with them, enjoying the phase. Recently, she gave a tour of her colourful home, enticing fans.

Taking it to her Instagram stories, the Kedarnath actress shared a picture of a cosy corner of her apartment, where she likes to read. The area, which is by the window, has a small table with a pile of books on it and is spruced up with a number of colourful cushions.

She has also shared a post of herself lying on the couch, with two wooden boxes stacked behind. The boxes were brightly painted and one of them had the words ‘My happy place’ on it. These pictures were taken by her close friend Orhan Awatramani. For her caption, she penned a small poem that reads, “Colour pop.. Time to shop.. Track pants or a sexy crop.. Purple lipstick cap on top.. Hair inside post chop chop.. Sara ki Shayari will never stop (sic).”

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in David Dhawan’s remake of his own hit ’90s film, Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Tamil actor Dhanush.