As the lockdown imposed due to the pandemic has eased a little, people are getting back to work including the entertainment industry and recently, actress Sanya Malhotra shot for a major chocolate brand in a span of two days, keeping all health and safety guidelines in mind.

Adhering to the new normal and following all the rules strictly, the Dangal actress shot for a proper TVC dance shoot film in Delhi at an indoor location which had all safety gears and had sanitization done to ensure the safety of people on the set.

The actress and the team shot tirelessly for 12 hours straight on a two-day schedule. This proves the actress’ dedication for her work and how she is taking all the precautionary measures as she gets back into the flow of work.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra’s recent release Shakuntala Devi is receiving love widely and the actress was seen essaying the character of Anupama Banerji (Shakuntala’s daughter). The way Sanya had adapted the character of Anupama is truly praiseworthy. The audiences and critics alike have loved the performance.

Sanya’s upcoming projects include Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Guneet Monga’s Pagglait.