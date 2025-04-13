Salman Khan smashes records with ₹6200 cr from 18 blockbusters since 2010!

If Bollywood had a crown for consistent stardom, Salman Khan would be wearing it — and maybe tossing it mid-dance step while the audience cheers like there’s no tomorrow. The man is not just a superstar; he’s a one-man festival at the box office.

And guess what? From 2010 to 2024, he has raked in a jaw-dropping ₹6200 crore ‘worldwide’. Yep, you read that right — six thousand two hundred crores! That’s not just stardom, that’s an empire.

Let’s rewind a little. Salman’s journey as a box office juggernaut started long before 2010, but the last 14 years have been nothing short of historic. Think about it: while most actors are happy with a couple of hundred-crore hits, Salman Khan casually stacked 18′ ₹100 crore+ films like they were trophies on a shelf.

And no, we’re not talking about films that barely scraped past the mark — we’re talking about full-blown, theatre-roaring blockbusters.

The streak began with ‘Dabangg’, where Chulbul Pandey swaggered his way into pop culture, and from there, it was hit after hit: ‘Ready’, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Dabangg 2’, ‘Kick’, and the heart-melting ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, to name a few. He wasn’t just giving box office numbers — he was giving moments, memories, and memes that fans still swear by.

What’s wild is how ‘consistent’ he’s been. Across 17 films from 2010 to 2024, every single one crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India. That’s not a lucky streak — that’s pure box office dominance. Add ‘Sikandar’ to the list, and it’s now 18 and counting. And mind you, these aren’t just numbers from domestic fans; his films have been raking in crores globally, turning him into a certified international superstar.

Now, let’s talk about the current showstopper: ‘Sikandar’. This one’s not just ticking the blockbuster box, it’s steamrolling through it. The film has already crossed ₹200 crore worldwide and is still drawing crowds — proving yet again that when Salman enters the frame, fans show up in droves, popcorn in hand, whistles ready.

What makes Salman’s box office magic even more fascinating is the loyalty of his fanbase. It’s no secret — Bhai fans don’t just watch his films; they celebrate them. Every release feels like a festival, every dialogue becomes a catchphrase, and every song? A chartbuster on loop in every desi wedding.