Salman Khan has returned to his home in Mumbai from his Panvel farmhouse amidst the lockdown. As per reports, he was stuck at the farmhouse with some of his family members and friends since the government announced the nationwide lockdown in March, amidst the Coronavirus scare. But now, he has now returned to his home to be with his parents in Mumbai.

A source close to the star confirmed the news to a leading daily. The source said, “Salman Khan wanted to spend time with his family, but now he has returned home to his parents.”

Amidst lockdown, Salman was in self-isolation along with his sisters and friends at his Panvel farmhouse while his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan were living in their flat in Galaxy Apartments, Mumbai.

A source close to the family had told a leading daily, “Salman was to shoot for Radhe, directed by Prabhu Deva, in Mumbai till the month-end. But, when the shoot was cancelled, he rushed off to the farmhouse, his favourite place when he is not working. Salman is fond of kids and wanted to spend time with Arpita, Aayush and their kids Ahil and Ayat. The only vacation Salman took this period was in December, for his birthday and the New Year.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan had kept himself busy amidst this quarantine. He had been sharing videos of him educating people about coronavirus from the farmhouse. He recently released a song, “Tere Bina“, which is shot at the farmhouse.

He has also been doing his bit to help people affected by the lockdown. Apart from monetary help to 25,000 daily wage workers from the industry, he is also providing food items to the needy people through his initiative, Being Haangryy.