Indian film director and producer, Rohit Shetty is pitching in to help cine employees in Bollywood.

Shetty who was also seen hosting the TV show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, has chosen to use a portion of his earnings from the currently-airing special edition of the adventure reality TV show, to help various workers, like the

background dancers, stuntmen, lightmen, junior artistes, and others by sending money into their private accounts.

He began shooting for the special edition, titled “Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India”, from Sunday.

The entire season will be shot in Mumbai, unlike the previous seasons that were mostly filmed in foreign locations. The new season will witness winners from all the previous seasons in action.

Contestants of the India edition include Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni, and Jay Bhanushali. It started airing from August 1.

Earlier this year, Shetty contributed to FWICE and the photographers who were homebound due to the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.