In the shocking turn of events, the Centre has transferred Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide death probe to the CBI and after the ED summoned Rhea Chakraborty, on Friday, at the time of writing the story, Jalebi actress Rhea was being grilled by ED. On Friday morning, Rhea was spotted as she made her way to ED’s office along with her brother Showik Chakraborty for questioning.

As per reports, Rhea has been accused of misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore from late Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank account. A money laundering case was lodged against Rhea by the ED after Sushant’s father, KK Singh, filed an FIR accusing her of cheating and siphoning off the late actor’s funds for her and her family’s personal expenses. The ED will record her statement under the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. It will question her about financial delayings and the investment into properties. The ED will also question her about the financial transactions from the late actor’s bank account in the last one year.

On Friday, Sushant’s relative, Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo told ANI in an interview that if Rhea is innocent, then she shouldn’t run away from the probe. “Rhea Chakraborty should not run away from the probe if she is innocent. She should produce evidence for the same. We are demanding an unbiased investigation into the case. No culprits should be spared.”

According to top ED officials, the probe agency had prepared a set of over 20 questions related to the financial transactions from the bank account of the late actor, reported IANS.