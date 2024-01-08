Real gangsters saw me as idol post Gangs of Wasseypur: Pankaj Tripathi

In a recent interview, acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi delved into the intriguing aftermath of his portrayal of gangster Sultan Qureshi in the iconic film “Gangs of Wasseypur.” Tripathi candidly confirmed that he indeed experienced an unusual turn of events as real-life gangsters approached him, hailing him as their inadvertent idol.

Speaking in Hindi, Tripathi shared the fascinating insight into this unexpected fan base, stating, “Many gangsters approached me. At that time, many gangsters in North and South India started thinking of me as their idol. They thought Sultan does what he speaks in the film, and he also has a good character in the film. So, they started liking Sultan a lot.”

The actor humorously recounted the impact of his role on his interactions with writers who came to pitch stories. He revealed, “Many writers after that, who would come to narrate stories to me, would be scared that I would take out a knife from my pocket.” Tripathi’s portrayal of Sultan not only resonated with the audience but also unintentionally earned him a following among real-life underworld figures.

During the interview, Tripathi shared an intriguing anecdote about the time he received the offer to play Sultan. Despite shooting for a daily soap, he negotiated with the soap’s makers to adjust his schedule. However, when they could not reach an agreement, Tripathi made the bold decision to exit the show and commit to Anurag Kashyap’s visionary project.

“Gangs of Wasseypur,” released in 2012, stands as an epic dark comedy crime film that delves into the intricate dynamics of the coal mafia in Dhanbad. Produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring notable actors such as Manoj Bajpai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The narrative spans an impressive 68 years, from 1941 to 2009, unraveling the gripping tale of power struggles, politics, and vengeance between three crime families. Tripathi’s portrayal of Sultan Qureshi undoubtedly left an indelible mark, not only on the silver screen but also in the unexpected admiration of real-life figures from the underworld.