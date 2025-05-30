RCB smashes into IPL 2025 final, but it’s Anushka Sharma who’s stealing hearts!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) didn’t just win, they roared into the IPL 2025 final on Thursday night, crushing Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in a thrilling Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur’s Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium. But while the on-field fireworks for RCB were electric, it was the off-field moment that had fans buzzing: beaming reaction of Anushka Sharma from the stands.

Let’s break it down: PBKS barely stood a chance. The RCB bowling duo of Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood turned ruthless, each bagging three wickets and bundling out Punjab for a mere 101 in just over 14 overs. Talk about domination!

Then came Phil Salt, and boy, did he turn up the heat. The English opener was in no mood to mess around.

Blazing his way to a 23-ball half-century, his fastest ever in the IPL, Salt smacked 56* off 27 balls, including 7 boundaries and 2 monster sixes. It was clinical. It was brutal. It was Salt’s night. And it took RCB just 12.3 overs to wrap up the chase and book their final ticket.

But wait! Cricket fans had their eyes elsewhere too. Up in the stands, Bollywood star and most loyal supporter of RCB, Anushka Sharma, was spotted jumping up in excitement, clapping her heart out as the team sealed the deal. Her unfiltered, joyful reaction caught on camera quickly became the viral moment of the evening.

Social media couldn’t get enough.

Of course, Anushka’s bond with cricket, and with Virat Kohli, runs deeper than just match-day energy. When Kohli recently retired from Test cricket, her emotional Instagram tribute turned heads. “They’ll talk about the records… but I’ll remember the tears you never showed,” she wrote, giving fans a rare peek into the emotional weight behind the stats.

She continued, “After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler… I always imagined you’d retire in whites — but you’ve always followed your heart.” The post was pure poetry, one that left cricket and cinema fans alike teary-eyed.