Actress Raveena Tandon is all set to resume shooting for a web series post lockdown. The yet-to-be revealed web project will be shot in scenic Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

“I am looking forward to resume shooting, but it is important for us to take safety precautions. We have travelled by adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines. Personally I am very particular about safety and hygiene during these COVID times and the entire cast and crew will be adhering to strict social distancing norms,” Raveena shared.

Raveena will next be seen in “KGF: Chapter 2”, which is a follow-up of the the blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 1”, starring Kannada star Yash. Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is currently undergoing a medical treatment, will play a pivotal role in the second part.