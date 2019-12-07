Actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently prepping up for his upcoming film 83’, always keeps his fans updated with his photoshoot stills, BTS pictures and many more. He always makes sure to treat his fans with insights into his personal life by sharing throwback pictures and videos on social media.

Keeping the trend alive, the Gullyboy actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of himself, which appears to be from his teenage. In the photo, Ranveer can be seen wearing a solid black t-shirt with a beaded necklace. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “#flashbackfriday (sic).”

View this post on Instagram 🐣 #flashbackfriday A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 5, 2019 at 8:00pm PST

Soon after he posted the picture, his fans flooded it with loving comments. And not only fans but a number of celebrities, including Dino Morea and Richa Chaddha, lined up to praise Ranveer. While Richa wrote, “Cutie,” Dino commented, “Hai hai Kya flashback @ranveersingh innocence.”

Former cricketer Kapil Dev also praised Ranveer for his teenage look. “Innocent and very cute,” Kapil Dev commented.

On the film front, Ranveer will be seen in 83’, which follows how, under captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev in the upcoming movie.