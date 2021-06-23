Actress Rakul Preet Singh is back to work and calls it her happy mode. Rakul on Tuesday posted a video on her Instagram Story, where she is seen getting her hair and make-up done.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Work mode is happy mode.”

The actress did not share what she was shooting for or other details.

On the work front, Rakul’s latest release was the digital film “Sardar Ka Grandson” co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.

The actress’s dairy is full as she has several films lined up. She will be seen in “Attack”,”MayDay”, “Thank God” and “Doctor G”.

She also has “Indian 2” starring Kamal Haasan.