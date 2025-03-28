‘Raid 2’ teaser: Ajay Devgn’s explosive face-off with a ₹4,200 cr scam!

The wait is finally over! The teaser of ‘Raid 2’ is out, and it’s every bit as thrilling as fans hoped. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik, ready to take down yet another massive financial scam. This time, he’s after a staggering ₹4,200 crore fraud—his biggest and most dangerous mission yet!

The teaser gives fans a glimpse of the high-stakes action, suspense, and intense drama that ‘Raid 2’ promises. Ajay Devgn’s character, known for his razor-sharp instincts and unwavering determination, is back in action, cracking down on corruption at the highest level.

But the real highlight? The entry of Riteish Deshmukh as a powerful politician. His character is going to lock horns with Amay Patnaik, hinting at a fierce power struggle between politics and law enforcement.

Catch the ‘Raid 2’ teaser here:

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ajay Devgn wrote: “74th Raid, ₹4200 Crores. Iss baar baazi hogi sabse badi! #Raid2 Teaser out now! Knocking in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025.”

‘Raid 2’ follows the massive success of the 2018 film ‘Raid’, which was based on real-life income tax raids that shook the nation. The first installment revolved around an honest IRS officer who takes on a corrupt politician hiding stacks of black money.

Now, in ‘Raid 2’, Ajay Devgn’s character returns, this time tackling a scam much bigger in scale. The film continues to explore high-profile financial frauds and large-scale income tax operations, drawing inspiration from real cases.

A star-studded cast

Along with Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, ‘Raid 2’ boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Vaani Kapoor joins the franchise as the female lead, replacing Ileana D’Cruz from the first film. Other actors, including Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial, add more depth to the narrative.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who helmed the first installment, the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. It is produced under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios, promising top-notch production value and an engaging cinematic experience.

Mark your calendars! ‘Raid 2’ is all set for a grand theatrical release on May 1, 2025.

But that’s not all—if you’re catching Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ in theaters on March 30, you’ll get an exclusive big-screen look at the ‘Raid 2’ teaser!