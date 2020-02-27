Actor Raghubir Yadav, who has starred in films like Lagaan, Peepli Live, Sui Dhaaga and Newton, has been accused by his wife Purnima Kharga of fathering a 14-year-old son with actor Sanjay Mishra’s wife.

Kharga, a former international Kathak dancer, has accused Yadav of cheating, and filed for divorce, reported Times of India.

According to the portal, Kharga has accused that the actor is in a live-in relationship with actor Sanjay Mishra’s wife Roshni Achreja and that they have a 14-year-old son.

She also said that after seven years of marriage, Raghubir fell in love with actor Nandita Das while working on a Raj Barot show.

According to TOI, Kharga filed for divorce earlier this week and sought an interim maintenance of Rs 1 lakh and a final alimony of Rs 10 crore.

Purnima and Raghubir are estranged. Their 30-year-old son lives with his mother.

Under the Criminal Procedure Court procedure, Kharga gets maintenance of Rs 40,000 a month, However, she has stated that the payments are never made on time.

She further mentioned that Raghubir has transferred most of his assets in Achreja’s name to avoid paying maintenance.