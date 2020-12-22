Actor R. Madhavan on Monday teased his fans by presenting himself in various guises for snapshots he posted on social media. He dressed up as Khal Drogo and Jon Snow from the popular series Game Of Thrones, as well as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj besides other characters.

“Look for roles the got away.. and never got made … which one do you think is the best and which one is not Me at all?” the actor wrote seeking fan opinion on Instagram.

Fans showered appreciation in the comment section. Looking at his different photographs, most of them voted for Madhavan’s look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Netizens also speculated if the actor was sharing his looks from any upcoming film or if he is doing a cameo role in any project.

Soon after, Madhavan posted a clarification on Twitter: “Hey Folks .. NOT DOING A CAMEO IN ANY FILM AT ALL. Only thoroughbred Maddy films for the next two years.”