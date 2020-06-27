The custodial killing of 60-year-old man Jayaraj P and his 31-year-old son Benicks in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin due to allegedly horrific torture by police, has triggered protests across Sattankulam town and the whole state with people asking for responsible cops to be punished. Madras High Court has directed the police to submit a report in the matter, on Friday. Demanding justice, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas also joined the chorus.

The actress, on Friday, tweeted about P Jayaraj and his son J Fennix of Tamil Nadu, after the father-son, died following alleged police torture.

She wrote, “Reeling from what I’m hearing. Absolutely stunned sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality whatever be their crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks (sic).”

Not just Priyanka, but many other B-town celebs have joined the bandwagon demanding justice for father and son.

Kajal Aggarwal, who works in Tamil film industry, retweeted a video by singer Suchitra and wrote: “I couldn’t even listen to this whole video. Grotesque and gruesome. The cops involved need a harsher punishment than just a transfer #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix (sic).”

Actor and comedian Vir Das wrote: “What happened to a father and son at the hands of those policemen is wrong at every human level and every single person irrespective of place of origin or political belief needs to stand up for them. It is plain horrific and wrong. DEMAND action. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix (sic).”

The victims passed away last Monday and Tuesday at the hospital after staying in jail for some time, as they were sent there after remaining in judicial custody.