Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has criticised Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for stating that she has no right to stay in Mumbai, and compared Mumbai to Taliban.

“He is taking his own calls on my democratic rights, from POK to Taliban in one day,” Kangana wrote on her verified Twitter account.

She also shared a link which reported Deshmukh as saying that Kangana has no right to stay in Mumbai and Maharashtra, and that strict action can be taken against the actress.

“I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (stop me if you can),” tweeted the actress.

This comes a day after the actress alleged on Twitter that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has asked her not to come back to Mumbai.

“Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?,” the actress had tweeted on Thursday.

Kangana is currently in her hometown Manali, where she has spent the lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic with her family.