Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on Wednesday due to health complications. The actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the same and pay his last respects to his mom. Ali took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Phir kabhi Pammo. Wahaan jahaan wahaan na jaana ho.. Love, Ali Ps – abhi itna hee aaya likhne ko.”

Earlier, Ali took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Ek last fight maar de meri jaan.. One fking punch… To hell with Him.”

Ek last fight maar de meri jaan. . One fking punch… To hell with Him — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

After his mother’s demise, he wrote, “I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun.. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe..Love, Ali (sic).”

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

Ali’s representative released a statement that reads, “It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point.”

Meanwhile, Ali’s girlfriend Richa Chadha also shared a picture of a sculpture of Goddess Kali with some candles near it and wrote, “Om Shanti.”

Ali made his Bollywood debut with a special appearance in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots. He has acted in films such as Always Kabhi Kabhi, Fukrey, Bobby Jasoos and Fukrey Returns. He will be seen next in the Hollywood film Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Meanwhile, Richa and Ali were scheduled to tie the knot in April. However, they have postponed their wedding to later half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic.