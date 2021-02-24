Parineeti Chopra says that criticism, judgement and scrutiny are a part of an actor’s everyday life. She adds that actors are an amazing mix of being very thick-skinned and very soft and emotional inside.

Parineeti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “The Girl On The Train”, a remake of the Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt and is based on the book having the same name.

Talking about possible comparisons leading to criticism, Parineeti told IANS: “I think criticism, judgement and scrutiny are a part of actors’ everyday lives. I think the amount of rejection an actor goes through, nobody goes through in their lives. We are rejected for an outfit that we wear or a photo might click. We are rejected for who we might date, we are rejected for a film we do, and at the auditions.”

“Actors are an amazing mix of being very thick-skinned but being soft and emotional inside, and that is why this job has an edge over so many other jobs,” she added.

In the film, Parineeti will be seen playing Meera Kapoor, an alcoholic widow who gets embroiled in a murder investigation.

Parineeti continued: “There are times when you get world attention and love and you could go back to an empty house or you can do a 100 crore hit film and have nobody to call. There are various things that can happen. So, the point I am trying to make is that they are very thick skinned, they are made for criticism and they are ready for the love they receive. So, it goes hand-in-hand,” she said.

Parineeti is not worried about comparisons. “We honestly are excited because we have a very good reference point. The film was received well, the book was ofcourse a huge hit. We are positive that we are riding on a good train. We just hope that that film and book was appreciated and we are appreciated also,” she said.

“The Girl On The Train” releases on Netflix on February 26. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwari and Kirti Kulhari.