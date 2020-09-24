Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is loved for his versatility on screen, says he is glad that he got a chance to essay several interesting comic roles in Bollywood.

Tripathi’s comic streak as an actor has been particularly popular in films such as “Stree”, the “Fukrey” franchise, “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Luka Chuppi” and “Angrezi Medium”.

“Every piece of work has to make a point. That’s the whole point of art. Although the nineties had a certain brand of comedy, new-age films demand that we poke fun more responsibly and use comedy to say something effective. In such a scenario, comedy films have to offer more than just about laughs and fun. Similarly, actors are expected to bring more to the table,” Tripathi said.

“I am glad I got the chance of doing some memorable comedies like ‘Stree’, the ‘Fukrey’ franchise among others,” he added.

“Now those were new-age fun films where the endeavour was to be more than simply funny. I hope to do more of such films that make one laugh but the jokes are not limited to hand gestures or funny faces. There should be a larger theme and point to be made,” Tripathi said.