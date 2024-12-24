Not Sujoy Ghosh, but Sidharth Anand to helm SRK, Suhana, and Jr Bachchan’s ‘King’

Since the announcement of King Khan’s upcoming film ‘King,’ fans have been buzzing with excitement to know more about the film. Set to be an action-packed entertainer, the film will also mark Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut with SRK. Moreover, the title will see Abhishek Bachchan step into the shoes of a formidable antagonist. While previous reports stated that ‘Kahaani’ maker Sujoy Ghosh would helm the film, a recent Pinkvilla report states otherwise. For the film, SRK will team up with ‘Pathaan’ director Sidharth Anand. The duo delivered a smash hit with the YRF thriller and now they are brewing something tantalising again.

A source close to the production revealed the details to Pinkvilla. “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are among the biggest combinations for Hindi Cinema and are all set for a reunion on King. The prep work for this action-packed entertainer is underway for the last 6 months. Siddharth Anand and his team have done multiple rounds of recce all across the globe and also designed path-breaking action sequences with stunt directors of international repute. King is all set to go on floors in March 2025.”

Clearing the air around Sujoy Ghosh helming the film, the source revealed that Ghosh has penned the film in collaboration with Siddharth Anand, Suresh Nair, and Sagar Pandya. Moreover, the film reunites Shah Rukh Khan and Sidharth Anand with Abbas Tyrewala who penned the dialogues for ‘Pathaan.’ Spilling the details about the actors’ roles in the film, the source teased that every actor will have their moment. “Every actor has a great arc in the screenplay of King and their moments to shine. The film will showcase some of the biggest action sequences in Indian cinema, setting benchmarks at a global level. SRK and Sid plan to shoot action blocks at multiple virgin locations worldwide.”

Further, the source added, “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are extremely happy with how the script of King has shaped up and are now ready to roll with it by March 2025. It’s a 6 to 7-month schedule, planned all across the globe. The makers are committed to bringing the film to the big screen in 2026. The scale of King will match, if not surpass, Pathaan, offering a visual treat for the audience.”

Promising a mega entertainer with a generous dose of action and adrenaline rush, fans expect ‘King’ to be a cinematic treat. The anticipation meter is already as fans are curious to know more about Bollywood’s Badshah’s role. Additionally, Jr Bachchan’s role as a menacing foe has heightened the stakes for the ‘King.’ SRK, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan are locked for the film. Meanwhile, the makers are in search of an A-list actress to star opposite Shah Rukh.