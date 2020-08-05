Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday shut down trolls, in which a person asked him why he doesn’t donate his ‘extra wealth’ to the needy. Amitabh, taking to his blog responded to the person and stressed that he has, on several occasions, donated to various causes. He even mentioned some of his charitable works in the list.

The person, on Facebook had commented, “How about donating your extra wealth to the needy and poor?” the comment in question began. “I am sure your wallet will be filled with immense love and blessings! Lead by example. Instruction is good but example is worth more!”

To which the actor replied in his blog, “I weep as I put this out .. because somewhere today this lady has destroyed by belief and stand that I shall NOT talk of my charity .. only DO it .. it needs to be done not talked of ..”

He wrote, “Seema Patel ji .. yes my wallet is full with love and blessings .. and I shall NOT take your ‘lead’ to follow by example I shall continue to give instruction BECAUSE you are completely delusional and have NO knowledge or ANY information of what I have done, what I am doing and what I shall continue doing .. not just for the poor and needy , but for the thousands of farmers that have been saved from suicide by my own personal charitable financial intervention, right from Andhra, Vidarbha, Bihar and UP .. for the martyrs families of the CRPF that have sacrificed their lives in J&K and Pulwama so you can be safe enough to put out your ill-informed comment here on FB .. for the workers in the Industry community numbering 100,000 families that have been provided ration and food for 6 months .. for the daily lunch and dinner provided to 5000 each day since the lockdown till today to the poor in the city .. for the 12,000 foot wear that has been provided to the migrant workers walking bare feet to their villages from Mumbai, by having my team catch them on the Nasik Highway, and to give them food and water for the buses, 10 in number, personally arranged to transport them to their homes in Bihar and UP .. for the entire train booked by me to transport 2009 migrant workers to their homes .. and when politics cancelled the train, within an hour to have booked and chartered 6 planes of Indigo, transported 180 passengers in each flight – 2 to Varanasi, 2 to Gorakhpur, one to Allahabad, one to Patna , and providing dry food packets to the migrants in flight , and to arrange for facilities to take the migrants to their respective villages, all at my own personal cost for the front line workers during the pandemic to have donated 15,000 PPE units and over 10,000 masks to the Hospitals and the Police forces in Mumbai .. to have provided substantial donation to the Chairman of the Sikh community in Delhi, who are working assiduously in helping and feeding the poor in this crisis ..”

He added, “My personal policy Seema ji stipulates of NOT talking but DOING for others shall ever stand BUT today your uncalled for provocation, coerces me to break my STAND , and I am so so regretting that I have to give explanation AND LASTLY , I KNOW THAT THEY THAT GET THE BENEFIT OF MY WORK ALBEIT LIMITED WITHIN MY PERSONAL MEANS, KNOW THAT IT IS A MILLION TIMES GREATER IN WORTH THAN THE ‘INSTRUCTED EXAMPLE’ THAT YOU WISH FOR ME AND WRITE ABOUT .. BECAUSE THAT IS ALL THAT YOU AND YOUR LIKES ARE CAPABLE OF DOING – WRITING ILL-INFORMED , IRRESPONSIBLE DIATRIBE AND RIDING ON CELEBRITY BACKS TO GET NOTICE .. may the Almighty bless and protect you, may you be ever safe and in the care of those unseen Divine forces .. and this from one that has just been discharged and has survived the dreaded Covid virus , by the care and attention AND LOVE given to me by the Medical professional community of my Country .. and by the prayers and dual and blessings of a million well wishers , OF WHICH YOU AND YOUR FRIENDS SHALL NEVER BE A PART OF.”

For a couple of days now, the actor has been responding to those criticising him on social media regularly. He recently responded to a woman on Facebook who accused him of “advertising” for the hospital where he was admitted for Covid-19 treatment and said that she had “totally lost respect” for him. He also hit back at a person who suggested that he was paid for an Amul advertisement that featured him.

For the unversed, the actor recently announced that he’d tested negative for the coronavirus, and has moved back home. He will, however, remain in quarantine for several days. Meanwhile, his son, Abhishek Bachchan, remains in hospital as he is still Covid-19 positive.