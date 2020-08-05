While everyone wants to know the truth behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, his on-screen father, Anupam Kher has also sought justice for him. Anupam had played the role of Sushant’s father in one of his first solo blockbusters, MS Dhoni – The Untold Story.

The actor shared a video message to encourage his industry colleagues and fans to speak up for Sushant Singh Rajput so as to make his family feel that they are not alone in their fight for justice. He said the actor’s death case must reach a logical conclusion.

Sharing a video on his official Twitter handle, Anupam wrote, “Sushant’s family & fans deserves to know the truth. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring, that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth. #JusticeforSushant (sic).”

In the video, Kher can be seen saying in Hindi, “There have been so many ups and downs in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Not commenting on the case is like shutting your eyes. I didn’t speak anything about it for many days, many people are avoiding commenting on it because they cannot figure what to say. But looking at the current situation and being a co-star and a human being, it becomes our responsibility to take it to a logical end. One may not take anyone’s side or criticise anyone but keeping quiet at this time doesn’t help. Who is right and who is wrong, this must be revealed. His relatives, his fans and his well wishers who are fighting for justice, should feel that we are with them. Unseeing a wrong is a sign of cowardness and being a coward is not a good thing.”

In a fresh twist to Sushant’s death controversy, chief minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar on Tuesday recommended for a CBI investigation into the incident.